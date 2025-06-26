Steelers NFL's Worst Team in Alarming Stat
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to play a complete game for the past couple seasons.
Whether it is due to their lack of talent, lack of consistency or issues with coaching, the Steelers have not been able to put it together for all four quarters for some time.
One statistic that has been consistently peddled when it comes to the Steelers lack of success when the postseason rolls around is their score differential in the first quarter of postseason games. For the team's last five playoff games, the Steelers have been outscored 63-0 in the first quarter per Conor Hutchison of Steelers on SI.
What makes the situation worse is that the Steelers woes with the first quarter also extended to the regular season for the 2024 regular season. According to Matt Williamson, the Steelers ranked last in the league in scoring differential in the first quarter of games during the 2024 regular season. The offense scored 29th of 32 teams in average points scored in the first quarter with 2.9 points. On the other hand, the defense gave up a league-worst 6.6 points. That gave the Steelers a -3.9 point differential in the first quarter of games.
This means that the Steelers would enter the middle of the game with the hardest setback of all teams across the league, always putting them at a disadvantage when it comes to winning later on.
It is not clear and obvious what the main issue was for the Steelers. It could have been their quarterback situation, playcalling or a lack of preparation. None of the three would incredibly clear as an easily identifiable concern for the team. The Steelers will have to hope that DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers will help them succeed in this regard for the coming season.
