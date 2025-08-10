Steelers Offensive Line Answers Biggest Question of Preseason
PITTSBURGH — Through the first phase of training camp, several issues for the Pittsburgh Steelers came to the forefront. Chief among them was the questionable play of their offensive line. Third-year tackle Broderick Jones has looked inconsistent at the left tackle position and the right tackle spot is set for Troy Fautanu, a player with zero career NFL starts. A pair of second-year linemen, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick, secure the middle, while the lone veteran Isaac Seumalo anchors the unit at left guard.
The first preseason game marked the chance for the Steelers’ offensive line to show that their growing pains were worth something. Going against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a majority of their starting unit, the Steelers' o-line made a statement with their strong performance.
The Steelers’ offense compiled 367 total yards, with 301 coming via the passing game. That started in the first quarter, with an impressive drive from the starting unit. It started with the simple things all going well. The snap counts were clean and the center/quarterback exchange went off without a hitch. Frazier struggled with a few botched snaps in training camp, but those issues were erased in the first preseason game. Stepping in at left guard for the recovering Seumalo was Spencer Andersen, who had a strong series opposite McCormick at the guard position.
What really stood out was how much time Mason Rudolph had under center, and their pass protection success overall. Rudolph had clean pockets nearly every passing attempt, paving the way for a 9/10 passing performance for 84 yards and an impressive touchdown pass to tight end Darnell Washington.
Giving him that time was an impressive showing from the pair of young tackles on the line. Fautanu, playing in his first game action since injuring his knee as a rookie and missing the entire 2024 campaign, was excellent. He dealt with the barrage of rush attempts from the Jacksonville edge and looked strong with his technique and lower-body strength. Jones, who has been the biggest question mark among the starters, performed admirably as well.
This was a huge game for the starting offensive line group in Pittsburgh. The starting five raised serious doubts and concerns with their disappointing start to training camp. They haven’t answered all of the questions, but this was a statement game for the offensive line and a sign that they are moving in the right direction.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!