Steelers Made Offer to T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to go through a large transitional period as they change much of their roster over following years of consistent mediocrity.
While the Steelers have already gone through significant turnover on the offensive side of the ball, they have yet to change much on defense. While the secondary has changed a bit, the linebacker and defensive line rooms have changed little, and have been mostly successful over recent years.
Now, the Steelers are coming to a crossroads due to the fact that face of the franchise and elite edge rusher T.J. Watt will be in the final year of his contract. Whether the contract is discussed and completed during this offseason or the next, the Steelers seem to already be ready to keep him in Pittsburgh long term.
According to Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers have already begun the process of discussing an extension with Watt.
During an episode of the Kaboly + Mack Podcast, Kaboly spoke on a possible extension for Watt and where the money would likely end up landing in.
"I'm under the belief that there is a contract offer on the table right now — which is pretty significant." Kaboly said. "However, it's probably not what [Watt] thinks it is."
According to his co-host Chris Mack, he clarified that the money would not be comparable to that of division rival Myles Garrett, but that Watt would still be well compensated.
"Yes. I'm not one hundred percent sure on that, but it's not like they're offering him, you know, $15 million and 'Hey, you're playing for the Steelers, so take it right now.' There is an offer on the table." Kaboly said.
Watt seems unlikely to take a cut below Garrett at first, so it will likely be a long waiting game to see his decision.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!