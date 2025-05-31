Steelers Players Over Aaron Rodgers Saga
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers. When he'll sign - or if he'll sign - is a mystery. One the team remains confident will work out in their favor, but have no idea when it will. And if it doesn't they would be upset but not surprised.
But players seem to be moving away from the Aaron Rodgers movement. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, players within the Steelers locker room are starting to get over the idea of Rodgers and are feeling a little indifferent about the drama the saga has brought.
"There are people in that locker room who I believe would tell you they’re already over this entire thing," Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. "They just wanna know what’s going on. And they’re sick of hearing about it, and they’re sick of asking about it. They don’t wanna discuss it anymore."
The Steelers are currently operating with Mason Rudolph as their starter and will continue to do so until Rodgers arrives. At this point, it's a strange situation all around as the fanbase may be growing just as tired of the saga. And each day that passes, they may also be moving on more and more.
"I can’t think of another situation like this since probably the guy who preceded Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay when Brett Favre took it all the way to August 18th with the Vikings and then showed up," Pelissero said, trying to describe how unknown the Rodgers saga is.
The Steelers likely won't wait until August without adding another veteran but would like Rodgers to sign before that. With minicamp around the corner, Pittsburgh wants their team in place, but would likely wait until training camp before officially removing Rodgers from the equation.
How the team views him at that time will be interesting to see.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!