Steelers Re-Sign Former Defensive Standout
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that they are reuniting with safety Eric Rowe by signing him to their practice squad.
The moves comes after Rowe worked out for the Steelers alongside Marquise Blair last week.
After Pittsburgh released Terrell Edmunds ahead of its Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders, there was a clear need for additional safety depth. While Rowe won't immediately become a member of the 53-man roster, there's certainly a path towards that resolution down the line.
Rowe joined the Steelers' practice squad late last season on Nov. 20, 2023. He eventually found his way into a major role as they secured a playoff spot, starting each of the team's final three games while logging 155 snaps.
The 32-year-old also earned 57 reps in Pittsburgh's Super Wild Card Weekend meeting with the Buffalo Bills. Rowe was not brought back during the offseason, and remained on the open market until he signed with the Steelers on Tuesday morning.
He began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles as a second-round pick in 2015, though he was traded to the New England Patriots just a year later.
The Utah product spent three seasons there, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII in the process, before becoming a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and staying there through 2022. Rowe was rostered by the Carolina Panthers in 2023, though he was let go at final cuts that August.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!