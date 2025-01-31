Steelers Officially Lose Veteran WR
A host of practice squad players saw their contracts with the Pittsburgh Steelers expire last week, with perhaps the most notable name among that group being wide receiver Scotty Miller.
He followed offensive coordinator Arthur Smith over from the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, signing a veteran benefit contract that held a cap hit of $1.15 million.
The 27-year-old got in plenty of work during the preseason, hauling in eight receptions for 74 yards over 57 offensive snaps while also logging six reps on special teams.
Miller made Pittsburgh's 53-man roster and saw the field for a total of 34 snaps over the team's first two regular season contests before tallying two catches for 31 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
He earned 47 total snaps from that point through the Steelers' Week 9 bye, but he did not record a single stat over that timeframe. Miller was then inactive for the first time all season in a Week 10 bout with the Washington Commanders after the team activated Ben Skowronek off the reserve/injured list and acquired Mike Williams from the New York Jets at the trade deadline.
The speedy receiver returned in Week 11 and played eight snaps before once again finding himself among Pittsburgh's inactives in Week 12 and 13. Miller's best performance of the season came versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, however, as he finished with three receptions for 38 yards.
He didn't post a stat over the following three contests before being ruled inactive in Week 18. Miller was released ahead of the Steelers' Wild Card round game against the Baltimore Ravens, though he was re-signed to the practice squad shortly after and set as an inactive for the contest after being elevated.
Miller began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a sixth-round pick out of Bowling Green in the 2019 NFL Draft. He helped the team win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and concluded his four-year stint there with 924 yards and four touchdowns.
With Atlanta in 2023, Miller put up 161 yards and two scores on 11 catches.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!