Steelers Let Seven Players' Contracts Expire
The Pittsburgh Steelers inked 17 players to reserve/futures deals last week, though they may still have some work to do in that department moving forward.
As noted by Steelers Depot on Twitter, the following players saw their practice squad contracts with Pittsburgh expire on Monday: wide receiver Jamal Agnew, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, defensive back Zyon Gilbert, offensive tackle John Leglue, wide receiver Scotty Miller, defensive back Eric Rowe and tight end Matt Sokol.
Running back Jonathan Ward was also amongst that group, but he's back in the fold after the Steelers re-signed him to a futures contract.
Agnew, a former All-Pro return specialist, signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad in November. He was elevated for the team's Wild Card round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, though was ruled inactive and thus did not appear in the contest.
Fehoko spent time on the Steelers' practice squad and active roster during the 2023 campaign, though he never played in a game for the team. He then re-signed with Pittsburgh last March before being released with an injury settlement and later resurfacing on the practice squad in October.
Gilbert joined the Steelers in August and was let go at final roster cuts. He was brought back on the practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers, but was released in September before ultimately returning to the team in October.
Leglue had previously made five starts for Pittsburgh in 2021 before returning to the team this season following brief stints with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. He was released from the practice squad in November, though he'd return in December.
Miller logged 219 snaps for the Steelers in 2024, hauling in five receptions for 69 yards, ahead of his release on Jan. 9. The franchise quickly brought him back, however, and elevated him for their playoff game versus the Ravens before making him inactive.
For Pittsburgh in 2023, Rowe appeared in three regular season games as well as a Wild Card round matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He returned to the Steelers in November while never suiting up on game day.
Sokol initially signed with Pittsburgh last July and was released at final cuts. He would go on to return to the practice squad in September before being let go later that month and rejoining the team in November.
