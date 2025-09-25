Steelers Get One Advantage With Ireland Accommodations
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take off for their first international contest in over a decade, as they meet they travel to the land of the Rooneys for a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. After one final practice session, the team's trip to Ireland officially begins.
While the Steelers are in Dublin for the next few days, they will have special accommodations that will hopefully pay off come game day. According to Gerry Dulac, the team is staying at a five-star resort called Carton House. The over 1,100-acre estate houses the historic hotel, and the grounds provide the team with two practice fields. The
Because of these amenities, the team won't need to travel far if they want or need anything. The team could hold their final practice and walk-throughs before the game at the Carton House fields, giving them an ease of access that their opponents don't have.
The Carton House has a history that dates back to the 12th century, when it was gifted to Maurice FitzGerald in recognition of his role in the Norman conquest of Dublin. The estate stayed in the family for generations, and the first house that would eventually become the resort it is today was built during the 17th century.
The Steelers are hoping any advantage can help them earn a victory against the Minnesota Vikings. The last time the Steelers played an international game was against the same opponent, when the two faced off in London in 2013. The Vikings came away the victors, but the Steelers are hoping to return the favor this time around in Dublin.
Both teams enter this Week 4 contest needing a win. The Vikings are working with their veteran backup quarterback after their starter went down with an injury. Carson Wentz, a former top draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, will start for Minnesota.
The Steelers are hoping their defense improves again in Week 4 and provides an answer for Wentz and the talented receiving core Minnesota boasts. And the hope is that one of their key secondary members will return. Both DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter Jr. were limited participants in practice and are nearing their returns.
This game is also another revenge game for Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The former Green Bay Packers QB and the Vikings battled for 18 years before Rodgers left the franchise. This may be the final opportunity for him to defeat his old foe, and we've already seen how well revenge serves as motivation for Rodgers. Hopefully, with the advantage of having two practice fields and a cozy setup at Carton House, Rodgers and company can capitalize on a victory over the Vikings.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!