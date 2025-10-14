Steelers Open Return Window for Veteran LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened the practice window for inside linebacker Malik Harrison, beginning the return process off of Injured Reserve and onto their active roster.
Harrison suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the New York Jets and was placed on Injured Reserve shortly after. It was unknown at the time how long he would miss with the injury, but is now the first member of those in IR to open his return windown.
The Steelers now have 21 days to activate him off of IR and onto their 53-man active roster. Otherwise, he'll remain on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season.
Malik Harrison's Place on Defense
The Steelers started the year with Harrison being their primary backup behind Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen. He was the first one off the bench defensively against the Jets, working as a run-stuffing option amongst the group.
Since his injury, Cole Holcomb has found his place within the defense. Holcomb has started two games since Harrison was placed on Injured Reserve, and has become the third inside linebacker within the group.
That doesn't rule out anything for Harrison, though. The Steelers play plenty of run-heavy offensive teams this season and could utilize their run-stuffing linebackers in Holcomb and Harrison to keep each other fresh and provide bigger bodies, taking Wilson off the field.
Harrison is also a capable special teamer, and with the Steelers losing Miles Killebrew to a knee injury, they need help replacing him.
Killebrew suffered what head coach Mike Tomlin described as a "significant injury." That leads you to believe the special teams captain will miss the remainder of the season and Pittsburgh will be forced to replace him on both punt and kick coverage and return.
Steelers Remaining Injured Reserve Players
The Steelers have several players still on injured reserve after Harrison's return to practice. Cornerback Cory Trice Jr., defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, rookie cornerback Donte Kent and quarterback Skylar Thompson and Will Howard all remain inactive for the Steelers.
All players are now available to return to the team, but it's uncertain who will. Trice already counts toward a player returning this season, leaving the Steelers with seven positions. With Harrison opening his practice window, he could be the second to count toward a returned player, if he's activated to the 53-man roster.
As for the others, it's unknown if they'll even come off IR, or if the Steelers are being cautious about their openings.
