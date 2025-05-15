Steelers NFC Opponent Wants Joint Practice
Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales reached out to the Pittsburgh Steelers to arrange a joint practice prior to the teams' preseason matchup this coming August. The Steelers have yet to agree to the arrangement.
Before hosting the Pittsburgh, Carolina will host Steelers' rival Cleveland Browns and travel to NRG Stadium to face off against the Houston Texans. According to Joe Person of the The Athletic, Canales also reached out to the Browns and Texans to organize joint practices. Cleveland has already agreed.
The Steelers have a limited history with joint practices in recent years, most recently hosting the Buffalo Bills before the teams met in a preseason matchup last season. Prior to that, the Steelers' most recent joint practice was with the Detroit Lions in 2016.
In addition to the Panthers, Pittsburgh will also face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Florida as well as hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Acrisure Stadium. Agreeing to the Panthers' request would require a tight turnaround time for the Steelers, who have just four days between their home game against Tampa Bay and traveling to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Since 1996, Carolina's second-ever season, the Steelers are 7-1 against the Panthers, with the teams' most recent matchup in 2022 in Charlotte resulting in a 24-16 win. The Steelers' sole loss came in that 1996 season, with a final score of 14-18.
In addition to their preseason games, the Steelers will be up against the usual slate of AFC North rivals Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers also face AFC East and NFC North teams during the 2025 season.
