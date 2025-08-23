Steelers Get Overlooked Injury News on Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through a number of injuries as they move toward the regular season, and final roster cuts. But instead of watching more players leave the field, they're actually seeing a number of them return. Including an under-the-radar playmaker that they expect to be a big part of their offense this season.
The Steelers have welcomed a number of weapons back to their offense in the last several days, with wide receivers Calvin Austin and Ben Skowronek working themselves back from injuries. After their game in Carolina against the Panthers, they also had another member return, welcoming tight end Jonnu Smith to the group for the first time since they were at Saint Vincent College for training camp.
Smith did not play in the preseason, and didn't finish training camp in Latrobe because of knee soreness. The 29-year-old veteran went down in the middle of camp and tried to work himself back, but instead, spent most of his time working with trainers on the sideline.
He began to ramp himself up during the week, and now, as the team begins their final days before roster cuts, he's back on the field, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.
Smith was part of the trade with the Miami Dolphins that brought cornerback Jalen Ramsey over in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick. While they were viewed as two separate trades, Smith and Ramsey ended up in Pittsburgh in exchange for Fitzpatrick and a fifth-round pick. A move that took the NFL by surprise in early July.
Smith is expected to play pretty much everywhere on the offense. He'll start alongside Pat Freiermuth at tight end, but will also play slot wide receiver, on the outside at wide receiver and fullback. He also took a pitch as a running back during training camp.
Pittsburgh continues to look for wide receiver options, bringing Gabe Davis in for a second visit but not signing him. With Smith and Austin back on the field, though, they may be able to walk into Week 1 without an addition. A move that calms a lot of panic about their receiving options for Aaron Rodgers.
