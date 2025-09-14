Steelers Lose Starting LB to Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been hit hard with injuries early in their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. As the team went into halftime, they were without two starters, and lost inside linebacker Patrick Queen to add to their growing list.
Queen went into the blue medical tent following a second quarter drive that resulted in a punt by the Seahawks. He spent several minutes with the training staff inside the tent, being evaluated for an injury.
After spending a significant amount of time in the medical tent, the team announced he was questionable to return to the game with a rib injury.
In his place, the Steelers are turning to Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb at inside linebacker. Wilson has been their starter, but Holcomb did not play a snap during the team's Week 1 win over the New York Jets.
Shortly after Queen was injured, Wilson left the game after throwing up on the field. It was the second time he left the field and looked noticeably sick. The team took him to the medical tent after leaving the field.
Without Queen or Wilson, Holcomb and rookie Carson Bruener will be the remaining inside linebackers from the 53-man roster. Bruener was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft and beat out Mark Robinson for the final roster spot on the defense. The team also called Jon Rhattigan up from the practice squad to the active roster for the Week 2 game after losing Malik Harrison to injured reserve with a knee injury in Week 1.
This is a developing story. Pittsburgh Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates as more information on both Queen's and Wilson's injuries become available.
