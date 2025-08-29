Steelers Perfect WR Option Taken Off Table
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to constantly be in the market for a new wide receiver.
The Steelers have been linked to a nearly limitless number of players who primarily play wide receiver.
Last offseason, the names that dominated the headlines included Brandon Aiyuk, Christian Kirk and Cooper Kupp.
This offseason was full of failed attempts such as Terry McLaurin and Jauan Jennings, and now the Steelers must remove another name from their list of possible targets.
Jacobi Meyers Off The Table
One player who has put themselves in the headlines recently is current Las Vegas Raider Jakobi Meyers. Meyers made it known that he was unhappy with his current situation as he requested a trade to send him out of Las Vegas. This then, at least from an outsider perspective, got worse as the Raiders made a move to sign Amari Cooper. Externally, the Cooper move makes it look like the Raiders will be prioritizing other options when it comes to their top wide receivers.
The front office realized what it looked like and took to the media to make clear what was going on with the wide receiver situation. Despite the moves happening on the same day, Spytek says that it was coincidental that both happened, and the team will not be looking to move Meyers elsewhere.
"It may not look like that, but it was absolutely coincidence,”Spytek said. “We had been talking to Amari for a while, just making sure it was the right fit and we could work the right contract out.”
Meyers was a top producer for the Raiders last season, accumulating elite statistics for the position. Despite quarterback turmoil and inconsistency, Meyers was able to gain 1,027 yards on receptions and haul in 4 receiving touchdowns across the 2024 season.
Steelers On SI recently named him the perfect candidate for their wide receiver room.
"It's been a summer of sitting around making everyone phone call imaginable for [Omar] Khan. At this point, his hand has to be tired. But there's one phone call left to make, and it somehow worked out best for Pittsburgh if they can pull it off, because while [Terry] McLaurin would've been big and [Gabe] Davis would've made sense, no one is a better fit for what the Steelers are looking for than Meyers."
Now, the Steelers will have to keep looking at the waiver wire if they want to add to their team more. With no true top options remaining, it is possible the Steelers may have to roll with the group the have now, which is widely seen as one of the worse groups across the entire league.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!