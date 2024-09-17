Steelers Place Special Teams Ace on IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that they placed linebacker and core special teamer Tyler Matakevich on the reserve/injured list.
As a result, Matakevich is required to miss at least the next four games for the Steelers. Those contests will come at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, on the road against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, at home against the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football in Week 5 and in Las Vegas versus the Raiders in Week 6.
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Matakevich suffered a hamstring injury during Pittsburgh's Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos during his postgame press conference on Sunday. He was pulled during the second half of the contest, though he did ultimately return before it ended.
On Tuesday afternoon, Tomlin provided additional clarity on Matakevich's situation and stated that he was being evaluated, though he had no further status update at the time.
"Tyler had a hamstring," Tomlin said. "I don't have a report on his status as I sit here today. I think he's being evaluated as we speak."
It's a tough loss for Pittsburgh, who signed him to a one-year deal in July after he had spent the past four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Matakevich was originally selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Temple and had played parts of four seasons with the team before departing in free agency.
He played 17 special teams snaps in the team's Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and 19 versus the Broncos. Matakevich was recorded two tackles thus far and has yet to appear on defense for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers also officially announced the signing of defensive backs James Pierre and D'Shawn Jamison to their practice squad. As a corresponding move, they terminated cornerback Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Shaquan Davis to open up space.
