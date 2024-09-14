Steelers Have Plans Beyond Week 2 for Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- Early in the offseason the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Denver Broncos and head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Wilson was the projected starter. In under a week after signing Wilson, the Steelers traded for quarterback Justin Fields. If a hypothetical football game were played back in March, Tomlin said Wilson would start.
Despite Fields playing more than Wilson throughout the offseason and preseason with Wilson suffering a calf injury early in training camp, Tomlin stuck to his word and announced Wilson as the week one starter. However, the Steelers ripped that plan up when Wilson was still nursing his injury up to the Steelers' week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
With little notice, Fields flew past the Falcons and out of his home state of Georgia with a win in his first game wearing the black and gold. Fields passed for 156 yards and completed 17 of his 23 passing attempts while rushing for 57 yards on 14 attempts.
While Fields played admirably and won his first game as a Steeler 18-10, it was assumed that Wilson still owned the starting job. However, with the Steelers' week two matchup in Denver on Sunday, Wilson remains listed as questionable according to Tomlin.
"Regarding Russell's availability, I'm going to list him as questionable," said Tomlin. "So, obviously if his availability is questionable, then starting is less so." Tomlin also added, "We've been focused on getting Justin [Fields] ready to play and we'll continue in that mindset as we push forward toward game time."
The Steelers have handled the quarterback discussion on a day-to-day basis. However, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Fields is also the projected starter for the Steelers' home opener in week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers - a real change of pace for the conversation around Wilson and Fields.
"According to sources, the Steelers plan to have Justin Fields start the next two games — Sunday in Denver against the Broncos and the home opener Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers — while Russell Wilson continues to rest his injured calf so it doesn’t morph into something worse," Dulac writes.
Wilson's injury is recurring and the veteran turns 36 in November, so approaching his return to the field cautiously is understandable. However, if week 4 is Wilson's first healthy chance to play in the black and gold and the Steelers are 3-0 with Fields in command, will Wilson get that chance? 3-0 is certainly extrapolation after a defensive win over the Falcons, but the Steelers' staying undefeated through three weeks feels possible.
The Steelers showed they aren't afraid to stick with what works. Although former Steelers' quarterback Kenny Pickett was healthy the Steelers stuck with the hot hand of former quarterback Mason Rudolph. Importantly, the approach turned the former Steelers' draft picks into former Steelers. Ideally, this season turns out differently.
Does Fields care if he starts? According to the man himself, no. "I have a job and that's to lead us to a win each and every week," said Fields. "We can have this debate on 'who's the starter and who's not the starter.' My main job is to go in there and go win the game."
Will Wilson lose his starting job due to an injury similar to Pickett? For that to happen, Fields has to put on a show according to ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler. "Pittsburgh believes Wilson's command of the offense is stronger," said Fowler. "It seems like only an explosive performance from Fields can change the trajectory."
