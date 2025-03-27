Steelers Predicted to Replace Najee Harris With Heisman Finalist
Amidst the loss of Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Pittsburgh Steelers could use another running back to fill out their rotation alongside Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.
While a few tantalizing options remain available on the free agent market, Pittsburgh feels more likely to address the position during April's NFL Draft.
The team has reportedly arranged top-30 visits with Kansas State's DJ Giddens, Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten, Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II, Tennessee's Dylan Sampson and Texas' Jaydon Blue, but ESPN's Matt Miller believes the Steelers will ultimately go in a different direction by selecting Arizona State's Cam Skattebo with the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round.
After commencing his collegiate career at Sacramento State, where he racked up a combined 1,893 rushing yards along with 13 touchdowns between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year landed in Tempe, Ariz. after hitting the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.
In his first year as a member of the Sun Devils, Skattebo posted 783 yards on the ground and 286 through the air while tacking on 10 total touchdowns.
He one-upped himself and put the team on his back in 2024, however, breaking Arizona State's single-season rushing record with 1,711 yards in addition to recording a whopping 24 touchdowns to go with 605 receiving yards.
Skattebo was named a first-team All-American and proceeded to finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting while serving as the catalyst behind the program's run to a Big 12 title and subsequent berth in the College Football Playoff.
The 23-year-old isn't the most explosive runner in the world, but his vision, ability to fight through tackles and impact in the passing game more than makes up for that deficiency.
Skattebo would profile as the thunder to Warren and Gainwell's lightning, and he'd be well-suited for a sizable role in the Steelers' offense should they take him.
