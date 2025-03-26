Steelers Hosting Speedy Texas RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers are among a multitude of teams who plan to host a dynamic Texas running back ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson confirmed that Jaydon Blue has a visit set up with the Steelers as well as the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. He first made his arrangements known during an interview with the SEC Network at the Longhorns' Pro Day yesterday, where Pittsburgh also reportedly met with Quinn Ewers.
Blue's two 40-yard dash attempts resulted in times of 4.25 and 4.28 seconds, which were marked improvements over the 4.38-second trial he turned in at the NFL Combine while dealing with a groin injury.
After posting a combined 431 rushing yards with three touchdowns over his first two seasons at Texas, the 21-year-old broke out as a true junior in 2024.
In 11 regular season games, Blue racked up 562 yards and six scores on the ground while hauling in 32 passes for 275 yards and four scores.
He played sparingly during the Longhorns' SEC Championship bout with Georgia, though he went off for 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the opening round of the College Football Playoff versus Clemson.
Texas advanced all the way to the semifinals, where it was bounced by the eventual national championships in Ohio State, though Blue wasn't much of a factor against the Buckeyes or in a quarterfinals matchup with Arizona State.
Standing at 5-foot-9 and 196 pounds, he is an explosive runner who is a useful weapon in the passing game and tough to take down in the open field.
The Steelers previously conducted a formal meeting with Blue at the combine, and their continued interest makes him a name to watch next month as they look to fill out their running back room.
