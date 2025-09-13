Steelers Get Pro Bowler Roster News Before Seahawks Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to face their next opponent as they kicked off the season with a win against the New York Jets.
Now facing the Seattle Seahawks in the second week of the season, the Steelers are beginning to find their identity this season. The first game showed that the Steelers were going to utilize their depth for the coming season, as big plays came from depth players such as Calvin Austin III and Ben Skowronek.
The Steelers opponent in the Seahawks in the coming week are looking to recreate some of the same magic, making moves on depth pieces for their roster for the coming week.
One of the moves that the Seahawks has made involves a former Steeler, as the team elevated notable cornerback Shaquill Griffin, releasing wide receiver Cody White in the process.
White has bounced around the league to some effect, spending time moving between multiple team's practice squads and active rosters. White was signed as an undrafted free agent in the 2020 NFL Draft cycle by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent time with the Chiefs, Giants and Broncos during that offseason before signing with the Steelers in the midst of the 2020 season.
White then spent two seasons going between the team's practice sqaud and active roster, appearing in 15 games in 2021 and one game in 2022. The majority of his snaps with the Steelers came on special teams, but he also accrued 35 yards on 6 receptions over the two seasons. He was then released, and signed with the Seahawks where he will continue to remain, as he signed with the team's practice squad following his release.
With the Seahawks, he appeared in five games, having 2 catches for 44 yards and playing special teams.
Griffin will suit up for the first possible appearance of his ninth season in the NFL, reuniting with the Seahawks after being drafted by them 90th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 2019 Pro Bowler will try to reignite a long career after beginning the season ont he team's practice squad.
The Steelers are going to be tasked with a somewhat new Seahawks defensive backfield, but after a four-touchdown performance from Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, the team's spirits should be high. They want to help DK Metcalf operate a successful revenge game, who will now go up against a player that was on the practice squad just days ago.
However, overlooking Griffin as a former Pro Bowler could be a mistake to anyone in the NFL.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!