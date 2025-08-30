Steelers Projected to Land College QB With Insane Stats
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Even if they believe in Will Howard, and even if Aaron Rodgers could still return for another season, the team's expectations are to add early and try to find their next franchise quarterback.
CBS Spots has them doing so in their latest mock draft. And more importantly, it's not just adding another passer, but one with one of the best arms in college football. With the 13th pick in their mock draft, CBS Sports' Mike Renner believes Pittsburgh goes out and lands Oklahamo junior John Mateer to be their next long-term passer.
"John Mateer has arguably the best arm talent in the entire draft class and goes to a division in the AFC North where that's a necessity. He showed growth in his first season as a starter and now has a chance to blow up in his first season with the Sooners after transferring from Washington State," Renner writes.
The Steelers quarterback selection is the fifth QB taken off the board in their mock draft. Fernando Mendoza goes first overall to the Cleveland Browns, with Garrett Nussmeier going second to the New Orleans Saints and LaNorris Sellers going third to the New York Jets. Three picks before the Steelers, Cade Klubnik lands with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Washington State transfer led the FBS with 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns last season. He threw just seven interceptions and rand for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns as well.
Pittsburgh has been searching for their next franchise quarterback, and while Mateer will need to prove himself, he'd have all the tools at his displosal to get the job done.
Coming to the Steel City, the potential first-round pick would have DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith to pass to, with one of the NFL's best defenses supporting him and a youthful offensive line filled with two former first-round picks at tackle.
If Rodgers stayed another season, Mateer would get a year to learn behind a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. So, if this is how the Steelers' draft shakes out a year from now, Mateer could be walking into an ideal situation to kickoff his pro career.
