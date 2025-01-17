Steelers Projected to Land Ohio State WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need at the wide receiver position in order to succeed in the coming season.
A season that was headlined by issues at the receiver position means that the spotlight when it comes to landing new talent is focused on the wideouts.
In one mock draft, done by Dane Brugler of the New York Times, the Steelers are set to selct Emeka Egbuka with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Egbuka will finish his fourth and final season with Ohio State upon their appearance in the 2025 College Football Playoff Final.
Egbuka has 2,804 yards in four seasons and has totalled 24 touchdowns as a pass-catcher for the Buckeyes. He also amassed two rushing touchdowns, both of which in his sophomore campaign in the 2022 season.
Egbuka is known for his route-running abilities and his ability to change direction with relative ease. His 14.7 yards per reception in college project him as a great middle-distance receiver at the next level.
The Steelers have had mixed results betting on talented-yet-undisciplined receivers in the early rounds." Brugler wrote. "It’s time to invest in a pass catcher such as Egbuka, who might not have a sky-high ceiling but already plays with a pro-level skill set and would be a dependable target for the next decade."
Egbuka missed part of the 2023 with a knee injury, so concerns about his health could come up in the pre-draft process.
In addition to Egbuka, Brugler mocked Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston to the Steelers, which would address another position of need after a weak secondary made the Steelers an easy target down the stretch.
It is important to take mock drafts this early lightly, as the teams behind the Packers at No. 23 still do not know where they will pick, and their needs could change who is available for the Steelers.
