Steelers Propose NFL Rule Change
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially submitted a rules change proposal before the annual league meetings commence in two weeks.
The Steelers' proposition is aimed at allowing teams to arrange a video or phone call with an unrestricted free agent during the legal tampering period, which would balance the competition in free agency.
"By Pittsburgh; to permit clubs during the two-day negotiation period to: (i) have one video or phone call with a prospective unrestricted free agent and his player agent; and (ii) permits clubs to arrange for the player's travel upon agreeing to terms with a prospective unrestricted free agent," per a release from the NFL. "Travel cannot occur until the beginning of the new league year."
Within the current system, teams are only allowed to reach out to agents to discuss contract terms during the tampering period, which takes place in the days leading up to the start of a new league year.
Furthermore, players are not allowed to travel to, or visit, a team in any location who they aren't under contract with during the negotiating period.
Should the Steelers' proposed change be adapted, however, players would be allowed to join their agents on a one-hour call with any team who is interested in signing them.
Once that call finishes, the team is responsible for reporting the date, start time, end time, type of call, who the player is, the agent's name and the members of the franchise who attended to the NFL Player Personnel Department.
If the two sides come to terms on a contract, then travel arrangements could be made for the player to travel to their new city, which has not previously been allowed before the new league year.
It's important to note, however, that travel plans put together for the player by their new team could still not legally occur until the new league year.
