Steelers QB Options in Each Round of NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent plenty of time scouting and meeting with the top names at the quarterback position in the 2025 NFL Draft class. But where are they thinking of selecting one? And depending on the round they're targeting, what prospects will be on the board?
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein broke down 400 NFL Draft prospects and spoke with sources across the league to decide where certain players might be drafted. And for the Steelers, it's insight on how some of their biggest QB options may go as names start flying off the board.
So, who are their options in the first round? And who will be there in the third round?
We'll start with the first. According to Zierlein's data, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart are the two names to watch. Cam Ward is expected to go first overall, and Sanders is expected to be a first-round pick no matter how the board falls.
For Dart, he's earned a 1-2 round grade, leaving it up to chance on where exactly he falls.
Right now, he's viewed as a player who could land early, but could also be an option for teams to trade back into the first round or higher into the second round to select him.
"Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it," Zierlein wrote on Dart.
- Shedeur Sanders: Round 1
- Jaxson Dart: Round 1-2
In the third round, things get a little trickier. According to Zierlein, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough both have 2-3 round projections, while Texas' Quinn Ewers has a flat third-round grade.
The Steelers have shown interest in all three names, but may need to think of moving up for Milroe or Shough. As for Ewers, they'd likely be able to wait.
- Tyler Shough: Round 2-3
- Jalen Milroe: Round 2-3
- Quinn Ewers: Round 3
If they are ready to go even further down the list, Syracuse's Kyle McCord has a 3-4 round projection while Ohio State's Will Howard has a 4-5 round projection. Both have also been on Pittsburgh's radar this offseason.
- Kyle McCord: Round 3-4
- Will Howard: Round 4-5
- Dillon Grabriel: Round 4-5
- Riley Leanord: Round 5
The Steelers have options. They may need to think about how long they're willing to wait to ensure they have the best selection out there, but there won't be many names flying off the board early in this draft class.
So, as long as the Steelers are comfortable with names deeper in the middle rounds, they should be able to wait - or not, if they're thinking Sanders or Dart.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!