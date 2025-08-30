Steelers Release Veteran WR With Injury Settlement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from a veteran wide receiver after a preseason injury ended his chances at the 53-man roster. Now, with their initial team put together and the wideout reverting to injured reserve, the team is releasing him on an injury settlement.
The Steelers have moved on from former Denver Broncos pass-catcher, Brandon Johnson, releasing the 27-year-old with an injury settlement from their injury reserve list, according to the NFL's transaction wire.
Johnson is a former undrafted free agent out of UCF who spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Broncos. He signed with the Steelers in the summer of 2024 and spent the season on their practice squad. He returned this offseason to compete for a job, and impressed throughout training camp, but ended the preseason with an ankle/foot injury that shut down his chances at a roster spot.
Before the injury, Johnson was working his way into the conversation as the final wide receiver to make the team. He was operating with the first and second team offenses by the end of the preseason, showing his physicality and ability to get open at a high level.
When the injury occurred, he was waived/injured but not claimed and then reverted to the injured reserve list. The team then settled to release him, leaving him able to sign elsewhere once he's able to play again.
When Johnson returns to health, there is a chance he can sign to the Steelers' practice squad, but chances are, his time with Pittsburgh has come to an end.
Instead, the Steelers will lean on DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson as their top three wide receivers in the room, with Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek as their backups. The team chose to keep just five wide receivers, but have been active in exploring other options throughout the summer.
If they feel they could still use some help at the position, look for Pittsburgh to add before, or shortly after, Week 1 of the NFL season. But for now, they're moving forward with the group at hand. And whenever Johnson is healthy, he'll be looking for his third NFL home.
