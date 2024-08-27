Steelers Have Three New Options at WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to see their options emerge at wide receiver, and before the 4 P.M. deadline even hits, they have two new faces they could begin considering through the trade market, and one name who's set to hit free agency.
To this point, the Steelers should be engaged in conversations where they're considering two names through trade - Denver Broncos' Tim Patrick and Houston Texans' John Metchie. While Metchie hasn't been named a trade block candidate, it's been reported there are teams interested in his services. And apperantly, the Steelers are one of them.
As for Patrick, he's available, and if nothing happens before the deadline, he's expected to be waived. Maybe the Steelers will wait and add him through waivers, or maybe they try to make something happen before there's any risk of missing out.
Patrick is coming off two major injuries, suffering a ACL tear in 2022 and a torn achilles in 2023. The two years prior, though, he caught over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Metchie is entering just his third season but only played in his second, catching 16 passes for 158 yards. The second-round pick is believed to have a ton of upside, and teams are interested in giving him an opportunity.
Then, there's the free agency market. The Steelers have already seen one familiar face leave their team and hit waivers. That name is former Cleveland Browns standout and more recent Detroit Lions release Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Peoples-Jones is just 25-years-old and had over 800 yards and three touchdowns two seasons ago. Last year, after leaving the Browns for the Lions in a mid-season trade, he ended with just 155 receiving yards and no touchdowns.
The speedy outside threat brings the ability to play wideout and can add to the Steelers' return game. While a bounce back year is needed, he's shown he's capable of taking on bigger roles in the NFL. And maybe the Steelers should test him out.
Nothing is guaranteed this time of year, and more names will emerge. There are reasons players are waived, but not every time it's because of lack of talent. Sometimes, there's too much at one position, and someone gets cuts. Now is the time for the Steelers to take advantage.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.