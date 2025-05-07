Ravens Star Trolls Steelers Fans After George Pickens Trade
A Baltimore Ravens cornerback engaged in some banter with Pittsburgh Steelers fans after George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.
On Twitter, Marlon Humphrey chimed in by tagging a well-known Steelers fan who aptly goes by the username @PickensBurgh and appeared to poke a little bit of fun at the situation.
After talks between the Cowboys and Steelers didn't progress ahead of and during the 2025 NFL Draft, the two sides reconvened and hammered out an agreement that sent Pickens, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Dallas for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-round selection.
Humphrey is quite familiar with Pickens, having faced him two times a year as bitter AFC North rivals since the latter first came into the league as a second-round pick out of Georgia in 2022.
Over the course of his career up to this point, Pickens has tallied a total of 19 catches, 326 yards and a single touchdown across five regular season games against the Ravens.
When the two sides matched up in the Wild Card round of the playoffs this past season, which resulted in a 28-14 Steelers loss, the 23-year-old receiver led the team with 87 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
Humphrey, on the other hand, has 46 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 14 regular season matchups against Pittsburgh, during which Baltimore has gone 5-9.
The 28-year-old earned the second first-team All-Pro nod of his career in 2024 after posting 67 tackles, six interceptions and two forced fumbles in 16 games.
As Baltimore's No. 1 corner, Humphrey will now be tasked with lining up across from DK Metcalf as opposed to Pickens when facing the Steelers for the foreseeable future.
