Steelers Re-Sign Former LSU WR
PITSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back former LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins to their practice squad, sources confirm to Steelers On SI. ESPN's Brooke Pryor first reported the news.
Jenkins spent the summer with the Steelers, working on their training camp roster with hopes of landing a spot on the 53-man team this season. He ended up missing the cut, but will now return with hopes of gaining another shot at the active roster.
Jenkins the third practice squad player the Steelers signed, along with defensive backs James Pierre and D'Shawn Jamison. They also released cornerback Zyon Gilbert and wide receiver Shaquan Davis.
Jenkins is now the fourth wide receiver on the Steelers' practice squad with Ben Skowronek, Quez Watkins, and Brandon Johnson. Skowronek has been elevated for the first two games of the season, but is now dealing with a shoulder injury. The team will likely be looking for gunner help on special teams, and if Skowronek cannot go in Week 3, the door opens for Jenkins to prove himself worthy of being called up.
The 24-year-old went undrafted out of LSU in 2023 and has yet to play in an NFL game. He spent most of his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before ending up in Pittsburgh this past training camp.
