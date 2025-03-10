Steelers Re-Sign Veteran Center
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made sure they kept an important depth piece on their offensive line for next season.
The Steelers announced that they tendered restricted free agent center Ryan McCollum to a one-year deal for the 2025 season. They also announced that they tendered restricted free agent running back Jaylen Warren and released defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
McCollum hails from Spring, Texas, near Houston and played for Klein Oak High School. He originally committed to Oklahoma State, before decommitting and signing with Texas A&M.
He spent five seasons with the Aggies, redshirting in 2016 and then playing in 43 games and starting 24 contests. He started at both left guard and right guard in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, before starting at center in 2020.
McCollum declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, where no team selected him. He would sign with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).
He later signed with the Detroit Lions to their practice squad on Oct. 6, re-signed with them on March 10, 2022, before they waived him on Aug. 15.
The Steelers would claim McCollum off waivers on Aug. 16, where he would spend two seasons with the franchise on the practice squad.
McCollum saw playing time this season for the Steelers, making his first appearance in the 27-24 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
He played 19 snaps at center in the 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 and then started the following two games at center, home wins over the New York Jets in Week 7, 37-15, and over the New York Giants in Week 8, 26-18.
McCollum was the first Steelers center that worked with quarterback Russell Wilson, who made his first start of the season vs. the Jets.
The 2025 season will serve as the fourth one for McCollum with the Steelers.
