Former Steelers LB Signs with Patriots
The New England Patriots are bringing in a former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker as they look to bolster their defense.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, free agent Robert Spillane has agreed to a $37.5 million deal over three years with the Pats, who entered free agency with the most cap space in the league.
The 29-year-old spent each of the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, and posted a team-high 158 tackles alongside 2.0 sacks and two interceptions in 2024.
Spillane began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans out of Western Michigan in 2018 before joining the Steelers in February 2019.
He's go on to appear in 50 total contests for the team through the 2022 season, racking up 191 tackles, eight passes defended and a pick-six over that span.
Spillane's best year in the black and gold came in that final year with the organization. as he logged 79 tackles and a sack in 16 games.
He is now a key member of a New England squad that's looking to retool on the fly under new head coach Mike Vrabel, as the pair will reunite after spending a brief amount of time together in Tennessee.
