Steelers WR Helped Sculpt Top Draft Prospect
Wide receiver Roman Wilson's rookie season for the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't go as either side hoped, though he could redeem himself with a strong showing in 2025.
Will Johnson, one of the top cornerbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft, had nothing but good things to say about Wilson while reminiscing about their practice battles at the University of Michigan.
"Roman, yeah he's a speedy guy, so I always challenged myself to kind of go against him," Johnson said at the NFL Combine. "He's a smaller, speedy guy. Those are kind of the more challenging guys to go against. He did a lot of great things at Michigan. Unfortunately he was a little banged up this year, but I'm sure he'll get back and do great things for the Steelers."
The pair were both key parts of the program's national championship run in 2023, as Wilson posted 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, all of which led the Wolverines, while Johnson logged four interceptions.
Pittsburgh would go on to select Wilson in the third round of the 2024 draft. He injured his ankle at the beginning of training camp, however, and did not appear in any of the team's three preseason contests as a result.
Even though he was healthy enough to play by Week 3 of the regular season, the Steelers opted to keep Wilson inactive until a Week 6 bout with the Las Vegas Raiders. He saw the field for just five snaps in that game and did not record a stat.
Wilson subsequently hurt his hamstring during practice ahead of Week 7, which would ultimately land him on the reserve/injured list and effectively end his year, though Pittsburgh did open his practice window on Dec. 31.
In a receiver room that's currently lacking in a multitude of areas beyond George Pickens, however, Wilson has a prime opportunity to prove himself in his sophomore season.
Perhaps Johnson could join him in Pittsburgh as well. While the 21-year-old played just six games for Michigan in 2024 and won't work out at the Combine due to a foot injury, he stated that he had a meeting scheduled with the Steelers on Thursday and is the kind of high-upside prospect that could fit in well alongside Joey Porter Jr.
