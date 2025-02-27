All Steelers

Steelers, Packers Trade Coming? Tee Higgins is Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at two huge names on the market.

Noah Strackbein

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and safety Rudy Ford (20) celebrate after breaking up a pass play against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game on Sunday, January, 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, with plenty of news emerging both in the rookie class and outside it.

The Steelers are getting their ducks in a row, working through interviews as they create one of their first big boards of the scouting cycle. To start, they met with the defensive tackles, and there are two names - Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen - that just feel like perfect fits. And their interviews made that even more clear.

The only question, is it guaranteed that they draft one?

Meanwhile, there's another trade possibility emerging. The Steelers need a cornerback opposite of Joey Porter Jr., and will likely approach the veteran route to fill the need. Free agency is their most plausible route, with Donte Jackson sitting at the top of the list. But what if they thought about a superstar trade with the Green Bay Packers?

The Packers have officially granted Jaire Alexander the ability to seek a trade this offseason. The 28 year old has dealt with plenty of injuries the last two seasons, but is still viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the league when healthy.

So, there are two questions to ask. Are the Steelers interested? And what would it cost?

