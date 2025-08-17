Steelers Rookie RB Shines vs. Buccaneers
Few Pittsburgh Steelers players needed a bounce-back performance more than Kaleb Johnson, and the rookie running back delivered on Saturday night.
In his professional debut last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson received the most carries among the members of Pittsburgh's backfield with eight. He didn't make the most of that opportunity, though, as he ran for just 20 yards and showed little in the way of explosiveness.
While speaking with reporters after Pittsburgh's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday afternoon, Johnson said that he was planning on showing the Steelers another side of him when the two teams met up for their preseason bout.
"Show them I'm a more comfortable me," Johnson said. "Being out there last time and getting my feet wet, I was getting used to the new atmosphere. It should be better."
The 22-year-old stayed true to his word, taking his performance up another notch as the Bucs defeated the Steelers by a score of 17-14 under the lights on the North Shore.
Johnson far outcarried any other running back on the roster, rushing 11 times while Lew Nichols garnered the second-most attempts with five. The Iowa product made the most of his heavy workload, finishing the night with 50 yards while also tacking on a reception that went for nine yards.
He played into the second half, with his last carry coming at the 4:44 mark of the third quarter, serving as evidence that the Steelers were looking to provide him with chance after chance to prove himself.
Johnson's longest run of the contest went for 14 yards early in the second quarter, taking the ball up the middle of the field before cutting outside and finishing with power.
Any concerns surrounding Johnson's effectiveness should be quieted a bit after his showing on Saturday night. There are still some lingering question marks about his pass blocking and explosiveness, but no one should have expected him to be perfect off the bat.
Johnson is behind the eight-ball in terms of cutting into Jaylen Warren's touches as the presumptive starter at running back, though he could close the gap by building off of his performance against the Bucs.
