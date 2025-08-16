Steelers All-Pro Kicker Ends Hold-In
What's typically an inconsequential part of the game had some extra meaning for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received the opening kickoff from Acrisure Stadium, and it was none other than Chris Boswell who launched the ball downfield.
Boswell had previously been "holding in" while seeking a new contract from the Steelers, though it appears he's backing off of that stance at least a tad just three weeks before the regular season is set to begin.
A vast majority of Pittsburgh's starters will not play against the Buccaneers, and the same was true against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend as well.
It's certainly surprising that Boswell isn't sitting out on Saturday, though maybe it's a positive sign as both he and the team look to sort out their contract dispute.
Undrafted free agent Ben Sauls, who played collegiately at Pitt, received all of the kicking work vs. Jacksonville, though it remains to be seen how the reps at the position are split up beween him and Boswell against the Bucs.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report on Boswell's stance in regards to his contract situation last week.
"In addition to Cam Heyward, All-Pro kicker Chris Boswell privately has been seeking a new contract from the Steelers, per source," Schefter wrote on X. "Despite being voted first team All-Pro, Boswell was the AFC North’s lowest-paid kicker last season. Three years ago Boswell signed a contract that tied him with Justin Tucker as the NFL’s highest-paid kicker; but that market also has been reset the past two years."
As Schefter noted, Boswell was the lowest-paid kicker in the AFC North last season behind Justin Tucker, Evan McPherson and Dustin Hopkins.
Boswell's contract will expire after the 2026 season, meaning he has two years left with the Steelers. His deal, which is worth $20 million, ranks eighth in total value among all players at the position and 11th in average annual value at $5 million.
Boswell led the league in made field goals with 41 in 2024 and has put up the second-most points in franchise history (1,127) behind Gary Anderson (1,343).
