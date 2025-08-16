Cam Heyward Expected to Lose Steelers Contract Battle
PITTSBURGH -- The latest dispute for the Pittsburgh Steelers involves the contract situation for one of their top defensive players in veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.
Now entering the third week of disputes, Heyward believes that he is owed more money than he is currently set to make for the coming season. Until he gets what he wants, he has set to hold out. Heyward had a stellar 2024 campaign and wishes to pay paid based on his recent performance despite signing a new deal just before last season.
The topic of whether Heyward is in the right or wrong in terms of arguing for a new contract has been constantly discussed across the media in recent days, with local and national news having the discussion dominated by Heyward and his dispute with his team.
One person who has sided with the team and believes that Heyward will be unable to get what he wants is Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, who believes that the fact that the previous contract was signed last season is a large holdup in any sort of new discussion. In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan's Pomp and Joe Show, Fittipaldo spoke on why he believes the Steelers will eventually win the "battle".
"He signed a three-year contract. He wants to come back after one year and redo the deal or get more money guaranteed to him when he could've just signed a one-year deal," Fittipaldo said. "Unfortunately for him, I think the Steelers are gonna wait a while to see if he comes back and then if he doesn't, they might try to sweeten it before the season starts. But they're not gonna renegotiate the ceiling, give him a new contract. The only solution, maybe advancing him a little bit of next year's roster bonus, which is probably the last resort for the Steelers."
As of right now, it seems that both sides are stuck in a stalemate until one side makes a significant concession. That being said, the Steelers are likely to concede something as they would desire Heyward to play by the time the season begins.
