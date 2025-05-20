Mason Rudolph Shares What Steelers Told Him
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph seems to know as much as anyone else about the QB position for the coming season. The returning Steeler was recently asked what the front office told him when he signed on back in March, and while he feels confident in his abilities, he is still uncertain of his exact role.
“I think they know what I can do, what we were able to do there towards the end of 2023. They’re confident in me. They know I can play well when asked of me, when my number’s called," Rudolph told Kaloby+Mack. “I assumed they were going to sign people and add to the roster. They always go to training camp with four quarterbacks. So I knew that going in.”
Rudolph trailed off before adding, "[I'm gonna] respect the privacy of what Omar told me specifically but, um, that's for him to decide whenever he wants to, or whenever they add a fourth."
The decision Rudolph is alluding to is, of course, the Aaron Rodgers albatross the Steelers have been lugging around this offseason. Rodgers still hasn't announced whether he will join the Steelers as their QB in the coming season, sign with someone else, or retire from the sport altogether. If it's annoying for fans of the team, it's got to be taxing for the Steeler's current QBs, who still don't know what their job will be in the 2025 season.
The 29-year-old went on to give his impressions of the situation as it stands now.
"Whoever they bring in, you know obviously [...] the financial compensation will really tell you what's gonna go down as far as the depth chart so, I get that."
"All I really can do, as cliche and annoying as it sounds, is just keep having a great spring and enjoying working with the receivers, learning the offense, making the most of every rep I can get."
"You get opportunities, and you just gotta be ready to capitalize when they come and if that means starting, you know, or backing up, I can do that whole song and dance and I'm confident that I can play well, win games when my number's called."
The Steelers have adequate depth on quarterback with or without Rodgers, with Rudolph and shiny new prospect Will Howard ready to take the reigns at a moment's notice. Still, they're on strange footing heading into the team's Organized Team Activities, and they could do with a little certainty.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!