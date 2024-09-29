Steelers Rookie Receives Major Recognition
Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier continues to accumulate recognition as one of the top newcomers in the NFL throughout the early portion of the season.
In Gordon McGuinness' ranking of the best rookies following Week 3 for Pro Football Focus, Frazier was placed at No. 6 overall with a 76.8 grade, which is largely a product of his superb run blocking.
"Frazier has room to improve in pass protection, as he has earned just a 57.7 PFF pass-blocking grade through three weeks," McGuinness wrote. "However, he’s already emerging as one of the top run-blocking centers in the league, having put up a 78.5 PFF run-blocking grade that ranks seventh at his position."
Frazier had the second-highest ranking of any non first-round pick on the list behind New York Giants cornerback Andru Phillips. He also placed behind only Los Angeles Chargers tackle Joe Alt among offensive linemen.
The Steelers' initial plan this year wasn't to immediately throw Frazier, a second-round selection out of West Virginia, into the starting lineup.
A season-ending injury to projected starter Nate Herbig, who tore his rotator cuff, changed that outlook in the blink of an eye, however.
Consequentially, Frazier made the first start of his career in Pittsburgh's preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 17 and earned rave reviews from Russell Wilson.
He did not allow a single pressure over 50 pass blocking reps throughout the entirety of the preseason, helping to cement his status as the team's center of both the present and the future.
Frazier's only elevated his game during the regular season, ceding three pressures and establishing himself as an elite run blocker while not missing a single snap or committing a penalty.
He currently grades out as the No. 7 center in the league according to PFF.
At just 23-year-old, Frazier has come in and anchored a Steelers offensive line that's dealt with numerous serious injuries, surpassing even the loftiest expectations placed upon him at the onset of the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!