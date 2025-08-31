Steelers Get Rough First Impression of Arch Manning
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers weren't alone in scouting Archie Manning during the Texas versus Ohio State season opener, but they may have been just one of a few teams that the Longhorns quarterback made a lot of sense for.
Not all 22 NFL teams that sent scouts to Ohio State are in need of a quarterback, and few have as much of a glaring need as the Steelers. But they may not have left Columbus with as strong of an impression as they had hoped for.
The Longhorns are officially 0-1, losing 14-7 to No. 3 ranked Ohio State. Chances are, the two teams switch sides in the next rankings, with the Buckeyes climbing to No. 1 and Texas dropping below them. And the early hype of Manning is now in danger of disappearing.
Manning finished the game completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He rushed 10 times for 38 yards as well.
The Steelers are in need of their next franchise quarterback, and are expected to look at the 2026 NFL Draft to find one. However, Aaron Rodgers and general manager Omar Khan have left the door open for a return next season, meaning Pittsburgh could hold off their search for another season.
Manning was the expected first-overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but is now anticipated to leave college and head to the pros in 2027. With Rodgers potentially sticking around for two years instead of one, it appears Pittsburgh was getting their first look at Manning to see how close to that first-overall prospect he looks.
There's little chance they left the game feeling great about his current placement. Manning and the Longhorns offense looked overwhelmed most of the game, and while the score was close, the play on the field didn't feel the same.
The NFL won't ignore or move on from Manning anytime soon. With Peyton and Eli Manning as his uncles, and Arch Manning as his grandfather, the NFL bloodline is too strong to ignore. But he has ground to make up if teams like the Steelers want to wait around for him.
Pittsburgh will need to see him shine before they decide to avoid a quarterback in 2026 and wait until 2027. Otherwise, they'll likely take their risk on a prospect coming out this coming spring.
