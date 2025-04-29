Steelers Give Local QB Rookie Tryout
The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited hometown QB Seth Morgan to a rookie minicamp to try his luck at a spot on the team. The minicamp is set for May 9-11.
Morgan is one of eight announced players invited so far, including fellow Pittsburgh native Hollis Mathis (WR-ATH, William & Mary), with many more invites expected in the coming days.
The UNH senior hails from Pittsburgh originally and played his high school football career at Mt. Lebanon, where Assistant GM Andy Weil also happens to be an alum. He transferred three times over his college career, starting at VMI, where he played from 2019-2022. His performance in 2021 was especially impressive, as he started in 10 games, threw for 2,175 yards, rushed for 191, and recorded 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Morgan then moved to Shephard for the 2023 season before landing at New Hampshire for 2024, where he led his team to the playoffs.
At 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, Morgan appeared in 12 games in 2024, during which he recorded 2,382 total passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns. In a particularly notable game against Stonehill in September, the QB matched the current UNH record six passing touchdowns set by Rick Santos, head coach and former QB for the school. Morgan enjoyed a 63.54% pass completion during the season.
New Hampshire Football on X shared this clip of Morgan in November:
Also attending the minicamp so far are:
- WR Omarion Dollison, James Madison
- CB-SET Max Hurleman, Notre Dame
- WR-ATH Hollis Mathis, William & Mary
- EDGE Nate Matlack, Pitt
- OL Dom Seapiglia, Central Michigan
- TE-WR Tommy Smith, Rhode Island
- LB Debo Williams, South Carolina
While still waiting on a decision from Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers may be on the lookout for QB depth options. The team brought on Will Howard of Ohio State during the draft this past weekend, and they currently only have three quarterbacks on the roster. With Rodgers up in the air, there's no telling what might happen in the weeks to come. Still, with his record of late, Morgan might just have what it takes to play for the home team.
