Steelers RBs Have Shot at History
PITTSBURGH-- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to rely on their rushing attack this season. With one of the most potent RB duos in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and a new coordinator dedicated to running the ball, all signs point towards the Steelers having a productive year on the ground.
Which is why Steelers' insider Ray Fittipaldo thinks the Steelers running backs might achieve something not seen in the NFL since 2009. On a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan, he made a bold claim about the Steelers' running potential in 2024.
"Could we see two 1,000-yard rushers on the Steelers?" Fittipaldo posed. He went on to elaborate, saying:
"It hasn't happened with a running back tandem since 2009. DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart. But they weren't that far off last year. And if they can just run the ball a little bit better early in the season, I think that's within reach. And that'll be something to watch here as we gear up toward the season."
That would certainly be a huge accomplishment for the Steelers. Last season, Najee Harris rushed for 1,035 yards over 17 games and Warren ran for 784 yards.
The key to getting both backs to over 1,000 yards will be the number of touches each back receives. Last season, Harris was the bell cow, with 255 carries. Contrarily, Warren only had 149 carries over the same amount of games. If they want both backs to eclipse that mark, the Steelers will need to give Warren the ball more throughout the year.
There's certainly precedent for that as well. When DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart accomplished this feat in 2009, they had 200+ carries during the season.
While the Steelers aren't game-planning around padding their player's statistics, the run game is pivotal to their success. Can they post their first pair of 1,000-yard rushers since the team did so back in 1976? More importantly, can the Steelers rushing game propel this offense forwards in 2024?
