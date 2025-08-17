Former Steelers QB Beats Rookie for Starting Job
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be moving into another season with a completely different quarterback room than the season prior.
For the third straight reason, none of the room that led the team in the previous season remains. This year, Aaron Rodgers will lead the group that also includes Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.
The previous season featured Kyle Allen, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Fields and Wilson split the starting role across the season, as Fields started the first six games with a 4-2 record before Wilson took over.
Now, all three quarterbacks are on different teams. Allen is currently in a battle to make the 53-man roster with the Detroit Lions. Fields is likely to lead the New York Jets for the foreseeable future. Wilson signed with the Giants at the outset of free agency, but it was unclear what his role was going to be.
That became murkier when the Giants selected quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss with one of their first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now, after both quarterbacks have taken reps in training camp and the first two games of the preseason, it seems that Wilson has now found his role with the team.
Following the Giants second preseason game, head coach Brian Daboll was asked what role that both Dart and Wilson would have moving forward as the season quickly nears.
“Russ is our starter and we’re going to keep developing Jaxson,” Daboll said.
With Dart being young and Wilson nearing the close of his professional career, it makes sense that Daboll would opt for the experienced Wilson in this situation. The team seems unlikely to compete for a Super Bowl in the coming season, so the Giants may prefer to let Dart develop as much as possible while they can, so he is ready for their next competitive window.
In the second preseason game for the Giants, it was Dart who excelled. That being said, many reps taken in the preseason will come against backup players, so they are not necessarily reflective of the competition Dart would have to face during the regular season.
