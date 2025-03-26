Ex-Steelers' Russell Wilson Shares Message After Giants Signing
PITTSBURGH -- Russell Wilson is headed to the New York Giants. The former Pittsburgh Steelers signed a one-year deal to join the NFC East, leaving the black and gold in free agency after his first season.
Wilson joins Justin Fields as former Steelers quarterbacks who head to New York this offseason. And after the deal was done, he shared his first message as a member of the New York Giants.
"Been here before… can’t wait to do it again," Wilson wrote on X.
Wilson signed a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed. He joins Jameis Winston in the Giants quarterback room, viewed as the starter after a rather big contract. While the Steelers will get a shot to face Fields and the Jets this season, they will not meet Wilson unless both sides end up competing for a championship.
The 36-year-old came to Pittsburgh after being released by the Denver Broncos. He spent two years in Denver and was cut as the team moved in a new direction with a rookie quarterback. He signed a veteran minimum deal with the Steelers.
This offseason, both Fields and Wilson were on the table for the Steelers, but the latter seemed to be their last resort. Wilson began looking for other options, meeting with the Giants and Cleveland Browns, before signing with New York.
As for the Steelers quarterback situation, they appear to be the final option for Aaron Rodgers. The two sides have gone back and forth, trying to make Pittsburgh the best fit for the four-time NFL MVP. The Steelers' offer has not changed since it was originally made, but the two sides have spent time together getting an understanding of if they can work.
The Steelers remain confident that they are the best spot for Rodgers, and it appears an answer is coming soon.
