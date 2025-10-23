Steelers WR Suffers Finger Injury Before Packers Game
Though Calvin Austin III is in line to return from a multi-week absence against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, another member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiving corps is dealing with a new injury.
Scotty Miller Pops Up on Injury Report
For the first time all season, Scotty Miller was listed as a limited participant with a finger injury just days ahead of Pittsburgh's primetime showdown at Acrisure Stadium against Green Bay.
Miller had begun the week as a full participant, and it remains to be seen what his game status for this weekend's matchup is once the final report is released.
Miller's Injury History
Miller hasn't run into any injury troubles previously as a member of the Steelers, appearing in 13 games last season while missing four contests as a healthy inactive.
As previously mentioned, he hasn't battled through any other injuries this year either. Miller was placed on injured reserve due to turf toe while he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 campaign, resulting in him suiting up for just nine games, and he also had a hip/groin ailment that lingered during the 2020 season after fighting through a hamstring issue as a rookie in 2019.
Impact of Miller's Injury
With Austin's return appearing imminent, Miller's injury shouldn't impact the Steelers' game plan much against the Packers whether he's in position to suit up or not.
The 28-year-old logged 34 offensive snaps over the past two games while Austin was on the mend, though he hauled in single pass for nine yards during that stretch.
Miller primarily lined up on the outside over that span as well according to Pro Football Focus, with 23 of his reps coming on the boundary while 11 were from the slot.
Roman Wilson out-snapped him amidst Austin's absence with 48 and was more productive in the process, recording 29 yards on three catches, so it's fair to assume that he's more of a priority for Pittsburgh at the moment over Miller.
With the Steelers' tight ends getting involved in a big way during the team's Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals as well, Miller was knocked down another peg in the passing offense.
He could still see some playing time on special teams and earn the occasional snap on offense, but his injury comes at a time where his offensive role was set to diminish no matter what.
