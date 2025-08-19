Steelers Second-Year CB Fighting for Roster Spot
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a roster crunch at cornerback, and Beanie Bishop Jr. may need a strong performance in the team's final preseason game to secure a 53-man spot.
"Where Beanie fits in is he's really going against some pretty good competition now at the nickel when you throw [Jalen Ramsey] in there and then you throw [Brandin Echols] in there, that he's really gotta fight and work to make some splash to put himself in the picture," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said.
"He's been working his tail off, like everybody. When you're not a starter, I think the biggest thing that's gotta happen for you is all these preseason games are big, because you have an opportunity to distance yourself from some other people ... these preseason games are gonna be back for Beanie, in the sense of he's got one left to show us some good stuff, and I'm sure he will. He'll give it his all."
Bishop was viewed as a favorite earlier in the offseason to earn the Steelers' starting job in the slot, but the circumstances have certainly changed.
Echols looms large within that discussion, playing in the slot during training camp and earning first-team reps there over Bishop, while Ramsey should see time at the position in certain packages throughout the season as well.
In Saturday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bishop received playing time at nickelback only after Echols departed. The 25-year-old has logged a total of 43 snaps at the position throughout the Steelers' exhibition slate thus far and has performed well, allowing eight receptions on 14 targets while earning a 89.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, but there's still work left to be done over the next week.
Bishop had some standout moments as an undrafted rookie last year, finishing with four interceptions and a fumble recovery, but his snap count slowly dwindled down the stretch as Pittsburgh worked Cam Sutton back into the mix.
With Donte Kent and Cory Trice Jr. both injured, Bishop stands a good chance of cracking the Steelers' initial 53-man roster. It's still not a given, however, and if he wants to stick around for a second season with the team, he may have to put on a show at Bank of America Stadium this Thursday.
