Steelers Send Message at Jaxson Dart's Pro Day
Considering just how talented Ole Miss' crop of draft prospects is this year, it comes as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers sent representation to the program's Pro Day.
What was a bit unexpected, however, is that head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan seemingly didn't make the trip down to Oxford, Miss.
Instead, assistant general manager Andy Weidl and wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni attended in their place, as reported by Steelers Depot, alongside scout Ike Taylor.
Now, Tomlin's absence supposed absence doesn't necessarily hint at Pittsburgh's disinterest in Ole Miss' wide array of talent. He had a busy week, as he was seen at Notre Dame's Pro Day while also meeting with Texas' Quinn Ewers and an Ohio State trio consisting of Will Howard, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, before having to travel to the annual league meetings.
With considerable buzz surrounding the Steelers and their affinity for quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom they have planned a pre-draft visit with, and the presence of top players at positions of need such as defensive lineman Walter Nolan along with wide receiver Tre Harris, perhaps the organization felt it had already spent enough time evaluating that group to the point that sending a full contingent wasn't necessary.
Building on that point, Pittsburgh met with all three of those players plus wide receiver Jordan Watkins, defensive lineman J.J. Pegues and linebackers Chris Paul Jr. and Chris Simon either formally or informally at the NFL Scouting Combine.
All of that is to say that while Tomlin and Khan not being there was a bit of an eye-opener, that doesn't mean the Steelers won't target any Rebels players in the draft as they still sent several important members of the organization to the school.
