Steelers Set Timeline for QB Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have decided when they will announce who the starting quarterback will be.
When Mike Tomlin was asked if he was ready to make a decision on quarterback, he responded that the decision would be made at the end of the following week.
"We will make a decision at the end of our work week, the coming week" Tomlin said. "We got three days of Steelers vs. Steelers work and why not do it then? It kind of minimizes the Steelers vs. Steelers work when we start making decision prior to the completion of that. We've got ample time to prepare for Atlanta, and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding division of labor or pecking orders and so forth, so we'll do it at the end of the work week."
After much discussion, practice and comparison, the Steelers will name their starting quarterback. With a completely new room, it was not a given who would be the starter at the beginning of the offseason.
However, the designation of "pole position" was given to Russell Wilson during the summer and it seems as if he has maintained that. Wilson was kept in the final preseason game against the Lions for just a few plays, which could signify a need to protect him for the coming season.
Justin Fields showed flashes during the offseason, especially when taking first team reps. He was given many of them at the beginning of training camp, as Wilson was sidelined with a minor injury.
The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to bring stability to the quarterback position, something that they have lacked since the departure of Ben Roethlisberger at the end of the 2021 season. With Wilson and Fields both viable options at the position, the Steelers have the opportunity to once again be a force on the offensive side of the ball.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.