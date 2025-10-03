Steelers Have Shocking Trade Need: Really?
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are scouring the NFL to improve their own roster before this year's trade deadline. The organization has multiple areas to upgrade if they can, but there is one position being discussed that makes no sense to prioritize.
Recently, one NFL analyst named the middle linebacker position as the number one pre-deadline need for the Steelers. NFL.com writer and analyst Kevin Patra laid out each team's biggest deadline needs, and he explained his reason for why the MLB group is the one to focus on.
“Aside from Payton Wilson’s stellar appearance in Dublin, he has struggled in coverage, with his passer rating allowed as the nearest defender (130.4) counting as the sixth-highest among linebackers with 100-plus coverage snaps this season, per Next Gen Stats,” Patra writes. ”We’re not yet at the panic point with the Steelers defense, coming off a six-sack performance against the Vikings, but as of now, I lean toward Pittsburgh adding on defense over continuing to seek WR2s.”
The Help’s Already Here!
Patra is absolutely correct in pointing out the issue with the pass coverage. Through the first four games, that group and the entire defense are susceptible to big plays.
What he neglects to consider is that the help the Steelers are seeking is already on the roster and the plan is already in motion. Cole Holcomb has become a steadier piece of the team’s middle linebacker rotation, coming in on expected rushing situations and spelling Payton Wilson. Holcomb is no better in pass coverage, but he is an excellent downhill tackler. He showed that immediately, forcing a fumble during the first defensive series he started in Week 3.
What his return and emergence has done is allow the Steelers to focus Wilson’s snaps on more obvious passing situations. His speed in coverage is his biggest asset, and being able to split time with Holcomb can allow him to keep his energy levels up when he’s needed.
Who Do You Get?
The other issue present is that there is no immediate upgrade in pass coverage available. Could the Steelers use more depth and assistance? Absolutely. But are there any viable options that wouldn't cost considerable assets? That is the million dollar question for Steelers general manager Omar Khan as he navigates the remaining weeks before the deadline.
Between the thin market and the options in-house, the Steelers don’t need to invest further in adding another middle linebacker. The trio they have is plenty to push this team through the rest of the season.
