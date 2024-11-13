Steelers Should Sign Former Defensive Hero
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in a familiar name for a workout this week, doing what they do every week and keeping up with names they could consider signing. With most players, it's simply seeing what they've got in the tank and having easy signable options in case of injury. With one they recently brought in, it should be more about getting him comfortable now for any emergencies.
Last season, Eric Rowe showed up "off the couch" and became a key piece to the Steelers' defense during their late-season run. With several players injured in the secondary, it came down to Rowe and Patrick Peterson at safety to end 2024, and the veteran came through.
The veteran played three games, recording one interception, one forced fumble, two pass deflections and 29 tackles, including a tackle for loss. He was praised up and down the locker room, and seemed like a name the Steelers would bring back in 2024.
They didn't. But now, they've worked out the 32-year-old to test the waters heading into Week 11.
They should sign him next.
Rowe doesn't need to be signed to the active roster, but instead the practice squad. Like last year, he could spend time in the locker room getting to know the defense and if needed, step in for a game. After the release of Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh doesn't have that end-of-depth-chart player to fill in. Rowe could be that player.
There's no harm in bringing someone in for the practice squad. Rowe wouldn't take up 53-man roster space or take away from the salary cap. Simply, he'd just be ahead of schedule compared to last season, in case of emergency.
Pittsburgh has made those types of moves all season, so don't rule out them doing it again. Signing Edmunds was one of them. Signing kick returner Jamal Agnew to the practice squad was another. Cam Sutton and Preston Smith were moves to make sure this team was always championship-level.
Rowe fits that category. If you sign him now, he's ready if needed. No ramp-up period. And so, Pittsburgh should consider the move.
