Steelers Sign Former Lions All-Pro
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a big name to their practice squad, signing former Detroit Lions All-Pro wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Agnew, 29, started his career in Detroit as the Lions' fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in the NFC North before joining the Jaguars in 2021. In 2017, Agnew led the NFL in punt return yards with 447 and had two touchdowns. He was awarded First-Team All-Pro as a rookie, playing in just 13 games.
In 2022, he was named to his first Pro Bowl after finishing the season with 205 punt return yards along with 547 kick return yards. In 2023, he suffered a season-ending rib and shoulder injury in Week 10, but now with the Steelers, he is expected to be healthy.
The former San Diego product came into the NFL as a defensive back, but transitioned to wide receiver during his final season with the Lions. He's caught 77 passes for 746 yards throughout his career.
Agnew will join the Steelers practice squad to start, with the potential of becoming a member of the 53-man roster. Pittsburgh's special teams unit has been on fire this season, but may have lost punt returner Calvin Austin to a head injury for the time being.
Austin left Week 10 to be checked for a concussion after being tackled late in the second half. It's unknown if he's in concussion protocol, but Pittsburgh's addition of Agnew could indicate that he's set to miss some time.
