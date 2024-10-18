Steelers Should Make Splash Trade With Packers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are focused on figuring out their quarterback situation, but once that's complete, it feels like they'll return to their orginal hunt of finding another wide receiver to add to their core.
George Pickens, with some help from Calvin Austin and company, have held the fort down to this point. And even if nothing has been consistently flashy, the team is 4-2 and heading into Week 7 with optimism that Russell Wilson can fix any issues in the passing game.
Even so, the team will keep their eye on the market. They're believed to be a team reaching out for Mike Williams of the New York Jets, and were all-in on landing both Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams. Neither of which they actually acquired.
Now, with everyone talking about Williams, the team will remain the headlines surrounding possible wideout trades. But what if they took a different route and ended up speaking with an NFC team about their emerging star?
The Green Bay Packers have one of the most underrated receiver cores in the NFL, which has actually caused some tension within the building. In Week 5, Romeo Doubs was suspended for "conduct deteremental to the team" after skipping practice in frustration of his role.
He's since returned and caught three passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The 2022 fourth-round pick stands 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and is just 24-years-old. People in Green Bay have raved about his ability as a pass-catcher, coming off an eight touchdown season in 2023. But with his best year in two and a half season being just 59 receptions for 674 yards, he's probably looking for a bigger opportunity.
With another season left on his rookie deal after 2024, Doubs feels like the perfect trade candidate for anyone looking to add a receiver. He's young, talented and has a cheap year left after this season. That makes him a valuable option for a team like the Steelers, and likely boosts his trade stock for a team like the Packers.
The Steelers need another wideout. Even if Calvin Austin, Pat Freiermuth and everyone else contribute better with a quarterback change, having that solidified No. 2 alongside George Pickens will make a world of difference.
Pittsburgh isn't giving up a seventh-round pick like ESPN is predicting they do for Mike Williams, but they should be willing to pay more for a younger option with plenty of upside.
It makes sense for both parties. The Packers have an abundance of wide receivers. The Steelers need one. The trade compensation would be less than that of Aiyuk or Adams, but more than Williams, and Pittsburgh appears ready to give that up.
So, why not benefit everyone - Doubs included - and figure out a deal that lands another emerging star in Pittsburgh.
