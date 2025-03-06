Steelers Should Make Tyler Lockett Top Priority
With an inundation of veteran wide receivers flooding the market, Tyler Lockett is amongst the top names whom the Pittsburgh Steelers should lend serious consideration to signing.
The 32-year-old was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, marking the end of his 10-year tenure with the only team he's ever known.
Lockett departs the Emerald City with the second-most catches (661), receiving yards (8,594) and touchdowns (61) in Seahawks history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent.
Perhaps the most appealing qualities of Lockett's game are his durability and consistency. He has missed just two regular season contests throughout his entire stint in the league while posting at least 894 yards in six of his last seven campaigns.
Though 2024 was Lockett's least productive year within that stretch as he finished with 600 yards and two scores on 49 catches, a massive factor in his decline was the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba while DK Metcalf also garnered plenty of looks in Seattle's offense.
Lockett closed out the season with a 13.0% target share per Player Profiler, his lowest since 2016, yet he was still a reliable third option in the passing game for the Seahawks.
He's certainly lost a step as he enters the twilight stages of his career, but he remains a sure-handed threat in the short and intermediate areas of the field who profiles as a quarterback's best friend.
The likelihood of Pittsburgh signing Lockett would immediately rise if the team were to re-sign Russell Wilson, as the pair were teammates in Seattle for seven seasons, but the former would be a worthwhile addition no matter who's behind center for the black and gold.
With the ability to line up on the outside or in the slot, Lockett is the kind of high-floor player that the Steelers' receiver room desperately needs.
