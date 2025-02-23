New Trade Team Emerges for Steelers Superstar
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a roller coaster of a year at the wide receiver postion, having a lack of consistency throughout that made it hard for the team to win against tough opponents.
One possible move that the Steelers could do to reset the room and start from scratch would be to trade their top option, George Pickens, to an opposing team. Pickens season was marred with inconsistent play, off the field issues and a lack of depth surrounding him.
According to NFL.com's Adam Rank, one of the top options that could be vying for the services of Pickens would be the Green Bay Packers. In an article where he listed a group of players who should be traded this season, Pickens was linked by Rank to the Packers.
"Here's another young receiver who could fetch a nice price from a trading partner seeking a true No. 1 pass-catching option.(Right, Green Bay?) Pickens has been inconsistent, but the Steelers have also trotted out a wide assortment of quarterbacks during his first three seasons in the NFL." Rank wrote. "Having him as the top target for, say, Jordan Love would be huge for Matt LaFleur's Packers offense. The Steelers also get a chance to avoid an uncomfortable conversation with Pickens when the 2022 second-round pick's contract is up at the end of the 2025 season. And let’s be completely honest, the Steelers have done a great job over the last few decades of moving on from receivers before issues arise, financial or otherwise."
With Pickens yet to show consistency at the position, it is possible that the team would move him. They would likely rather get something in a trade package than let him go for nothing, but the possible get in return in unknown at this point.
